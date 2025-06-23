Revised marks distribution framework for vocational subjects in Classes XI & XII

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced a revised marks distribution framework for vocational subjects in Classes XI and XII, effective from the 2025-26 academic session.

The overhaul follows recent curriculum revisions by the Directors of Vocational Education & Training (DVET) and the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTVESD).

Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Vocationalisation of Secondary Education (CSS-VSE), the Council currently offers 13 vocational subjects. Students may opt for one such subject as part of their Higher Secondary curriculum.

According to the updated assessment pattern, each vocational subject will carry a total of 100 marks across four semesters — Semesters I and II in Class XI and Semesters III and IV in Class XII.

Of these, 50 marks will be allotted to theory examinations, conducted in two phases: 25 marks at the end of each semester. The remaining 50 marks will be reserved for practical evaluations, conducted as a consolidated examination at the end of Semester II (Class XI) and Semester

IV (Class XII). In a related move, WBCHSE has extended the benefits of Regulation 9 of the 2024 examination regulations to vocational subjects as well. Until now, vocational papers had been excluded from this provision. Regulation 9 allows for the transfer of marks to compensate for marginal shortfalls in compulsory subjects, which include two language papers and three compulsory elective subjects. If a student falls short by less than five percent in any compulsory paper, the deficit may be offset by transferring marks from the student’s highest-scoring compulsory subject.

Additionally, students who fail to clear a compulsory elective subject or are absent during its examination, but secure pass marks in their optional elective subject, will be deemed to have passed. In such cases, the optional elective will be interchanged with the compulsory elective subject.