‘Revise hiring rates of buses, minibuses for election duty’

Kolkata: The All Bengal Bus-Minibus Samannay Samity has urged the state Election Commission and the Transport department to revise the hiring rates of buses and minibuses requisitioned for election duty, citing spiralling operational costs.

In letters to the Chief Electoral Officer and the Transport Secretary, the association said the existing rates were “disproportionately low” compared with the steeply rising prices of fuel, spare parts, maintenance, insurance premiums and other expenses. The Samity warned that without a timely revision, operators would be forced to bear “unsustainable losses”, which could disrupt smooth mobilisation of vehicles during the forthcoming Assembly polls. It has proposed that buses with more than 40 seats be hired at Rs 4,500 a day, those with 30-40 seats at Rs 4,000, minibuses with up to 30 seats at Rs 3,500 and air-conditioned buses at Rs 5,500 per day. The association has also sought a food allowance of Rs 500 per head per day for staff deployed on election duty.

“Approval of these revised rates will provide much-needed relief to operators and ensure smooth and efficient transportation during the election period,” said Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of the Samity.