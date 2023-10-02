‘Review curriculum followed in Anganwadi Centres’

Kolkata: The new State Education Policy (SEP) recommends review of the curriculum followed in Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) and in government pre-primary schools, based on which a new Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) curriculum may be developed for seamless transition from pre-primary to primary school.



It further stated that the master trainers or members of the State Resource Group under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) may be trained on academic aspects of ECCE by the school Education department. “This group may further train all the AWWs (Anganwadi Workers) in cascade mode,” the policy recommended.

At present, the state has around 1.2 lakh Anganwadi centres catering to over 82 lakh children (0-6 years) of which more than 36 lakh children are in the 3-6 years age group.

It is staffed with 1,05,426 Anganwadi workers and 1,00,277 helpers as per the data of June 2022 cited in the

new SEP. AWCs are presently running in co-location with primary schools, government buildings, Panchayat or community buildings or in rented buildings. Around 18,000 AWCs are presently co-located with government aided/sponsored primary schools. The policy recommends that the state should make efforts for physical co-location of AWCs located in rented/private premises, with primary schools. “If co-location is not possible, then functional linkage may be developed using hub and spoke model wherein each primary school provides academic mentorship to two to three Anganwadis in the vicinity,” it recommends.

Under ICDS, the curriculum for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) was developed through an assessment of the situation and needs on the ground. The objectives of this curriculum development process were to ensure quality pre-school interventions in the AWCs towards making children, aged 3-6 years, school ready and to develop a close linkage between AWCs and primary schools to improve attendance and retention of learners in schools. In order to strengthen the ECCE programme across the state, Model ECCE centres known as Shishu Aloy were set up to demonstrate good ECCE practices.

These centres provide age-appropriate preschool activities with a structured routine and materials for the children. A State Resource Group comprising 80 members and a District Resource Group comprising 320 members provide hands-on training to Anganwadi workers to build their knowledge and capacity for successful implementation of contemporary ECCE practices, SEP reveals.