Reverse vending machine installed with plastic recycling initiative

BALURGHAT: In a pioneering move to combat plastic pollution and promote recycling, the South Dinajpur district administration has introduced Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) across various blocks in the district. According to officials, this initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission marks the first installation of such machines in West Bengal.

So far, eight RVMs have been installed in five blocks — Balurghat, Tapan, Hili, Kushmandi and Gangarampur. These machines are designed to accept used plastic bottles, such as water, cold drinks or oil containers.

Upon depositing a bottle, users are prompted to enter their mobile number, following which several options appear on the screen, including names of local restaurants, diagnostic centres and shopping malls.

Users can then select a preferred partner establishment and receive a discount coupon via SMS, which can be redeemed at the selected location. Alternatively, individuals may choose to donate the bottles without receiving any incentives.

The collected plastic will be recycled and used to create new products, thereby helping reduce environmental waste.

District Magistrate Bijn Krishna stated: “This initiative aims to encourage citizens to recycle plastic bottles and engage private establishments in the effort. Eight machines have been set up on a pilot basis and we plan to expand this further.”

Environmental activist Tuhin Shubhra Mandal from Balurghat praised the initiative, saying: “Such rewards may motivate people to reduce plastic waste. However, I urge the administration to also impose a complete ban on single-use plastic items.

Earlier, with active citizen participation, Balurghat had achieved plastic-free status. A renewed campaign with strict enforcement is essential.”

Several restaurants, shopping malls and diagnostic centres have already partnered with the administration and talks are underway to involve more establishments to ensure the programme’s success.