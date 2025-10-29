Reverence: Darjeeling pays glowing tribute to Sister Nivedita

Darjeeling: The misty hill town of Darjeeling resonated with reverence and remembrance as devotees, students, and admirers gathered at the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre (RKMNECC), Roy Villa, to commemorate the 158th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita — the Irish disciple of Swami Vivekananda who made India her own.

The three-day celebration, which began with a cultural programme, will culminate on Thursday with a two-day spiritual retreat.

“The retreat will focus on Sister Nivedita’s life, her ideals, and her immense contribution to nation-building. Seventy-one devotees participated,” said Swami Mahatapananda, Head of the Centre. The day’s events began with students offering Khadas (traditional scarves) and garlands to Sister Nivedita’s portrait amid chants of sacred hymns. The evening witnessed a vibrant cultural show by students of the Sister Nivedita Music School, featuring songs, dances, and a short play depicting milestones from her life.

This year, a reunion of past students was also an important part of the commemorations.

“This is a time to strengthen their bonds with RKM. It is also to establish the saying that in RKM there is ‘Grohon’ (acceptance) but no ‘Bisorjon” (letting go),” added Swami Parananda.

“It was all-around development here at RKM for me, studies, sports, and even character building. Along with studies, I learnt Taekwondo and violin here,” stated Sanjog Tamang, who has been associated with the RKM Center in Darjeeling since the age of 13 and at present, is a Master in Sociology.

Born Margaret Elizabeth Noble in Ireland, Nivedita came to India in 1898, inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s call for service to humanity.

Darjeeling shares a deep bond with Sister Nivedita — she visited the town seven times and spent her final days at Roy Villa, where she passed away on October 13, 1911. Her ashes rest at the Darjeeling crematorium, marked by a marble plaque that reads: “Here repose the ashes of Sister Nivedita, who gave her all to India.”

Roy Villa itself, steeped in her memory, was officially handed over to the Ramakrishna Mission by the Government of West Bengal on July 10, 2013. Since then, it has stood as both a centre of learning and a living memorial to the woman who bridged two worlds — embodying the soul of India through the heart of the West.