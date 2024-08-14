Revenue officer attacked during anti-smuggling operation

Jalpaiguri: In an incident on Wednesday, Arup Pathak, revenue officer from the Block Land and Land Reforms Office (BL&LRO) in Dhupguri Block, was attacked while conducting a raid against illegal sand and stone quarrying. The attack occurred near the Bamni River Bridge.

During a raid, Pathak had stopped a pickup van suspected of transporting illegal stone and sand. As he examined the vehicle’s documents and was partially inside, the driver suddenly accelerated, dragging Pathak alongside the van. The driver, aided by the van’s assistant, allegedly pushed Pathak, causing him to fall from the moving vehicle thereby sustaining injuries. The vehicle subsequently lost control and crashed into a nearby temple.

Following the incident, the Dhupguri Police promptly arrested the driver and assistant of the driver. Dhupguri’s Block Land and Land Reforms Officer, Jaydeep Ghosh Roy, confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed with the Dhupguri Police Station. “Arup Pathak sustained serious injuries on his hand and is currently receiving medical treatment. Despite the challenges we face during such operations, we remain committed to our duties,” Roy stated.