Revenue evasion alleged in fish farming at Harirampur’s Gourdighi and Maliyandighi

BALURGHAT: Allegations of large-scale revenue evasion have surfaced over fish farming activities at Gourdighi and Maliyandighi under Bairhatta Gram Panchayat in Harirampur block of South Dinajpur district. The two water bodies are under the jurisdiction of the district administration and fall within the purview of the District Jalakar (water lease) Committee.

Local residents have alleged that for the past several years, extensive fish cultivation has been carried out in the two dighis without proper authorization, resulting in significant revenue losses to the government. A political party has submitted a written complaint to the district and block Land and Land Reforms Department, following which the Harirampur Block Land and Land Reforms office has initiated an inquiry.

Sources in the district administration said that due to an old pending court case, the District Jalakar Committee has been unable to start a fresh tender process for leasing out the water bodies. Taking advantage of this legal deadlock, a section of influential individuals, allegedly with local support, have been carrying out large-scale fish farming operations.

According to the complainants, business worth several crores of rupees is being generated annually from the two dighis, but no revenue is being deposited with the Land and Land Reforms Department.

Departmental sources revealed that earlier each dighi fetched between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh annually as water lease revenue. Although residents in the surrounding areas are aware of the issue, none have come forward publicly.

Officials have admitted that fish cultivation is ongoing. Fishermen have been summoned, but specific ownership details are yet to be verified.

Harirampur land and land Reforms Officer Dipankar Ray said: “We have received allegations of illegal fish farming. An inquiry has been conducted. Due to an old court case, no tender was issued by the District Jalakar Committee. However, fish farming is taking place. The matter has been reported to the district authorities. Those involved are being called for ownership verification, and necessary steps will be taken.”

Zilla Parishad member and district Trinamool Congress president Subhash Bhawal said: “Development requires revenue. Business through revenue evasion on government property cannot be tolerated.

Transparent action will be taken. I will personally speak to the district administration on the matter.”