Reveal number of people granted citizenship under CAA: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday threw a challange to the ruling dispensation at the Centre, daring it to make the number of people granted citizenship under CAA public.

On a social media post, Trinamool Congress also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre used citizenship as a “bait” to “deceive” vulnerable communities.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress wrote: “We challenge you to reveal the exact number of people granted citizenship under CAA. Since 2019, you weaponised the promise of citizenship as bait to dupe and deceive vulnerable communities.”

The ruling party in Bengal also alleged that the Union Home minister Amit Shah took a long time to frame the CAA rules and the BJP has took up the issue before 2024 Lok Sabha elections for political purposes.

“Your Home Ministry dragged its feet for years, taking extension after extension just to frame the CAA rules. You dredged up the issue again before the 2024 elections, the power-hungry opportunists you have always been,” Trinamool Congress further wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress has always been vocal against the CAA as it claimed that it was being used for gaining political mileage before elections.

“CAA was never about citizenship. It was a political instrument to toy with people’s aspirations, the very people you have now betrayed through SIR, carried out in cahoots with the ECI,” Trinamool Congress added.