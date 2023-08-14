Revamped Buxa Fort all set to host I-Day event

Alipurduar: The newly-revamped Buxa Fort in Alipurduar district is all set to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations. On Independence Day, the district and police administrations will hoist the Tricolor at Buxa Fort.



Perched at an altitude of 2844 feet, Buxa Fort is a popular tourist spot in the Buxa Tiger Reserve in the Kalchini block, 30 km from the town of Alipurduar. The Fort belonged to Bhutan and was later handed over to the British in 1865 as part of the Treaty of Sinchula. It was used as a detention camp by the British during the Indian freedom movement. The British used it as a high-security prison. Famous revolutionaries, including Krishnapada Chakraborty were imprisoned here in the 1930s.

The state government recently completed renovation work of the Buxa Fort. In August 2020, under the guidance of archaeologists from the Archaeological Survey of India, its restoration work began. The project received over Rs 4.82 crore funding from the state government’s Information and Cultural Affairs department. The first phase got completed in June 2022 and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Fort during this phase.

On the eve of Independence Day, the district administration said that the second phase will be completed in the next two months. District Magistrate of Alipurduar, Surendra Kumar Meena, said: “The state government has initiated efforts to enhance heritage tourism. In this regard, Buxa Fort has been renovated, with the second phase of the renovation work nearly completed. The district administration is also providing rented tent facilities for tourists.”

Tendu Duklpa, a local resident, said: “Every year, we used to celebrate Independence Day at Buxa Fort, and many tourists join in commemorating the day. This year’s Independence Day will be particularly special. We, the residents of Buxa hills, will not be observing Independence Day amidst the ruins. Instead, it will take place at the renovated Buxa Fort. We hope that tourists will also be pleased to witness the restored Buxa Fort.”