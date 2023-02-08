Revamp in pipeline: Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri set to get a facelift

The landmark Kanchenjunga stadium of Siliguri is all set to get a new look. The Public Works Department (PWD) has undertaken the renovation work of the stadium.

Along with this the Bikash Ghosh swimming pool which was closed for a long time will reopen soon. Already notices have been served to those offices that are situated under the galleries of the stadium to evacuate.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri said: “We need money to develop and renovate the entire stadium. The budget will be fixed after we receive a detailed report from the PWD. We will also ask the sports and youth affairs department for financial assistance. Besides, the swimming pool will be reopened after renovation. The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) will do that work.”

The stadium was built in 1980, on a ground called Tilak Maidan. Later the name was changed to Kanchenjunga Stadium.

The Nehru Cup, Ranji Trophy, Federation Cup, I-League and even Derbies have been played here.

However, over the years, due to no renovation work being done, many pillars of the stadium have been damaged and the stadium is in a dilapidated condition and it is not possible to organise big matches or tournaments here.

To restore the past glory of the stadium, the state government has handed the stadium over to the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) for maintenance for the next five years.

After taking charge, the SMC formed a Stadium committee with the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, SMC Commissioner, SDO, sports personnel and others.

On Monday, the committee at a meeting held at the conference hall of the stadium decided to hand over the renovation work to the PWD.

Everything from the gallery to the dressing room and bathroom will be renovated. New benches will come up with new lights. However, there are many offices like Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parisad’s office, a sports gallery and a conference hall under the gallery of the stadium.

The department has issued notices to all these offices asking them to vacate.