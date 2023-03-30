‘Revamp Ayush speciality clinics in 12 districts’

The state Health department has written to the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoHs) in 12 districts urging to renovate the Ayush speciality clinics so that better health services can be provided to the people in those districts.

The CMoHs of Jalpaiguri, East Midnapore, Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Malda, Nadia, Howrah, Birbhum, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur, East Burdwan, West Midnapore have been asked to undertake steps for enhancing the existing infrastructure.

Health department has also issued guidelines to the various district health officials asking them to identify Ayush dispensaries and sub-health centres so that they can be upgraded into Ayush Health and wellness centres with better infrastructure. The main purpose is to ensure better Ayush services to more people in the villages. A senior state government official of the Ayush wing said the Health department has a plan to set up around 600 Ayush health and wellness centres within 2024-25. There are around 271 existing Ayush facilities across the state.

The state Ayush directorate has already signed a memorandum-of-understanding (MoU) with the national Ayush Mission to upgrade infrastructure of all the existing Ayush dispensaries so that more number of patients can be catered in the Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (HWC).