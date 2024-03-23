‘Return the cost of USG to patient’

Kolkata: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has come across a ‘bizarre incident’ in which an Apollo Clinic in Thakurpukur conducted USG on a 17-year-old girl and the report said that both her ovaries were accurate in size but in reality, the patient’s left ovary was removed much earlier.



The WBCERC has asked the Apollo Clinic to return the cost of the USG to the patient. The health regulatory body also imposed compensation of Rs 10,000 on the private clinic. The WBCERC Chairman justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that they have asked the clinic to pay Rs 10,000 to Thakurpukur cancer hospital for the treatment of poor patients.

The private clinic during the hearing told the WBCERC that the patient did not declare that her left ovary was removed when she was taken for the USG. The health regulatory body has however asked the clinic how they could give accurate measurement of both the ovaries when the left ovary had already been removed. One Vivek Sinha took his 17-year-old daughter to the clinic with gynecological issues. USG was performed there. The WBCERC observed the incident a “gross mistake” on the part of the Apollo Clinic in Thakurpukur.

In another incident, the WBCERC directed a patient’s family to take legal steps against Suraksha Diagnostics in West Midnapore’s Sabang after it refused to comply the WBCERC’s earlier order where it had asked the centre to pay a compensation of Rs 80,000 to the family members of a patient whose USG was carried out by a person who not adequately qualified to perform the radiological test. The centre sought clarification from the health regulatory commission on its judgment. The commission however asked the centre to comply with the order or to challenge it in the court of law. The WBCERC has already asked the state medical council and the state Health department to look into the matter.

In another judgment, the WBCERC asked the Fortis Hospital to return Rs 19,000 to a patient’s family members which was taken “unethically” by the hospital for

performing a surgery.