Return Rs 11K to patient’s kin: Health regulatory body to Revival Nursing Home

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Friday directed Revival Nursing Home to return Rs 11,000 to the family members of a patient who was charged in excess.



One Samaresh Mistri admitted his patient to the nursing home. The patient was charged Rs 95,000 for five days. The WBCERC during its hearing found that the hospital had taken some costs in excess and therefore it urged the nursing home to return the amount. The Commission has also asked Fortis Hospital to return Rs 1 lakh to one Dhiraj Sharma as it found that the patient party was charged in excess. The WBCERC has referred a case to the state medical council as treatment related issues surface against the hospital. An 87-year-old man was admitted to Ballygunge Nursing Home with vomiting. The patient was admitted to the hospital on January 26 this year and he died on February 1. The patient’s family members alleged that the patient was not given proper treatment. They alleged that a vomiting patient was kept in BiPap support as a result he had vomited inside the BiPap machine. Ryles tube was not properly fitted on the patient that had triggered complications.