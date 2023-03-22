Return of the native: Cricketer Richa Ghosh receives warm welcome in Siliguri

The famous Indian Cricketer Richa Ghosh returned home to a warm welcome in Siliguri on Wednesday.

Sports enthusiasts, including the Mayor, and other eminent personalities accorded her a befitting reception.

She landed at the Bagdogra Airport on Wednesday morning.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri welcomed her at the airport. There was a festive mood in her home in College Para in Siliguri. People from the locality had gathered at her house to welcome her.

“I feel delighted. I have come after a long time. I will stay here for a few days. Then I will start practice,” said Richa. “We are very proud of her. I wish her a bright future,” said the Mayor.

Richa Ghosh is the wicketkeeper-batter of the Indian women’s cricket team. She was a member of the Indian Under-19 Women’s Cricket team that won the T-20 World Cup.

After the match, Richa became a star overnight. Since then, the people of Siliguri and Richa’s family have been waiting for Richa’s return.

Richa’s mother, Swapna Ghosh had prepared a special spread to celebrate her return. Dal, rice, fried potatoes, fried rice, chilli chicken, and chutney were on Richa’s menu. Richa has a Bangladesh tour on the cards but the schedule has not been finalised yet.

Richa played in the senior T-20 World Cup after the U-19 World Cup. However, the team lost in the senior T-20 World Cup. Regarding this, she said: “Everybody has regrets but we had put up a fight. We gained a lot of experience from the matches. We performed as a team in the seniors. What we learnt in the World Cup will be very useful in the future.”

Richa Ghosh had also played in the Women’s Premier League. “It was a big game. I learnt a lot from the international players. It helps close the gap between regional players and international players,” Richa said.

Richa, however, expressed dissatisfaction at the lack of playgrounds and sports infrastructure in the city. “There is a lack of fields in the city. The local players cannot perform much after the district-level games. This is because we do not have many fields to practice in. More fields will benefit all players, whether boys or girls,” she said.

Richa’s father Manabendra Ghosh said: “We have nothing more to ask for. Now I want Richa to give her best in future also.”

Richa started her cricket career as a four-year-old. She practised at Baghajatin Athletic club in Siliguri. She also visited the club and played with students at the practice ground.