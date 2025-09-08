Retired SSB jawan arrested

Alipurduar: A retired Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, Makhan Roy of Birpara Chowpathi near Alipurduar, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening locals with his licensed pistol.

The incident began late Saturday night when Roy visited Kamarpara under Alipurduar Block I to meet his girlfriend. Finding her absent, he drew his pistol to scare the curious crowd that had gathered, prompting locals to assault him. Injured, Roy went to Alipurduar District Hospital for treatment, was released on personal bond and returned home. Tensions flared again on Sunday when Roy revisited the house where locals attacked him and alerted the police.

Police arrested Roy and seized his licensed firearm. Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi stated: “The retired SSB jawan has been arrested on charges of threatening people with his licensed pistol. He will be presented in court on Monday.”