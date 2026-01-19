Retired Rail worker kills self; family alleges SIR fear

Kolkata: A 70-year-old retired Railway worker, Narayan Chandra Sengupta, died by suicide at his residence in Asansol, with his family alleging that fear triggered by a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing notice led to extreme mental distress.

Sengupta lived in Arabinda Nagar with his wife and three daughters. According to family members, both Sengupta and his younger daughter had received hearing notices, following which he became increasingly anxious. His elder daughter, Sulekha, had her name listed in the 2002 voters’ list, which also mentioned Narayan Chandra Sengupta as her father. However, his own name was missing from that list.

Despite possessing a pension book and other documents supporting his citizenship, Sengupta reportedly remained confused and panicked about the hearing process. His wife said Sengupta had been under severe stress for the past three days.

“On Sunday, he went to the market and then to the salon. After returning home, he stayed in his room. When he did not respond to our calls, we went inside and found him hanging from the ceiling,” she said.

Barabani MLA Bidhan Upadhyay alleged that the hearing process was being used to harass common people and held the ECI and Centre responsible for the death. Mpost