Retired IPS officer Virendra appointed as State Chief Information Commissioner

kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday appointed retired IPS officer Virendra as State Chief Information Commissioner for a period of 3 years from the date on which he enters upon his office or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.



Bose administered the Oath of office to Virendra, IPS as State Chief Information Commissioner, West Bengal Information Commission at Raj Bhavan .

Virendra, former Director General of West Bengal Police, was selected as the next Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of the state on February 15 through the selection committee meeting held in

the chamber of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state Assembly. Virendra had served as the DGP of the state from 2018 to 2021.

There were 15 applicants, out of which four were disqualified outright because of their educational qualification criteria and one because of age factor.

Ten names were discussed on the basis of requisite qualifications.

The Chief Minister proposed the name of Virendra who was already serving as a member of State Information Commission.

Along with Chief Minster, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Leader of Opposition (LoP) is part of the committee which takes the decision on appointment of the CIC.

However, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari had skipped the meeting alleging that advertisement guidelines for the post were violated.

Bengal was among the first states to set up an Information Commission after the passage of The Right to Information Act, 2005.