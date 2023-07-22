Retired IPS officer authorised to exercise powers of V-C for Aliah Univ

kolkata: Retired IPS officer M Wahab has been authorised to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the vice-chancellor for Aliah University by the chancellor. In an order issued by Governor C V Ananda Bose, Wahab has been authorised to perform the duties under the Aliah University Act 2007 till further orders. “This order will take effect from the date on which the joining report is accepted by the appointing authority,” the



order stated.