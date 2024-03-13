Retired IAS Mahua Banerjee becomes new PSC chairman

The state government has appointed retired IAS Mahua Banerjee as the new chairman of the State Public Service Commission (PSC). She was appointed by Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday on the recommendation of the state government. The Governor’s House in a post on X on Tuesday said: “Hon’ble Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose has approved the appointment of Smt. Mahua Banerjee, IAS (Retd) as Chairperson of Public Service Commission, West Bengal, as proposed by the State Government.” The post of Chairman of the State Public Service Commission remained vacant for a long time. When the matter went to court, it quickly ordered the appointment of the chairman. Recruitment of several government posts in the state through PSC was getting delayed. The interview process for various competitive examinations, including WBCS, Judicial Service was halted. A case was filed in the Calcutta High Court regarding the matter. In that case, the court ordered the appointment of the PSC chairman quickly. It is presumed that the appointment of the new chairman will speed up recruitment processes. Many job seekers are of the view that the recruitment processes which were pending will receive a momentum now.