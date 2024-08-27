Retired govt staffer loses Rs 25 lakh

Siliguri: A 66-year-old retired government employee became a victim of online fraud and lost Rs 25 lakh. The retired employee, who was unwilling to share his identity with the media, has lodged a written complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station in this regard. According to him, on August 19, he received a WhatsApp call from a person who introduced himself as an officer of the Mumbai

Crime Branch.

He told the retired employee that an arrest warrant was issued in his name in a drug trafficking case and asked him to pay Rs 25 lakh to resolve the issue and provided an account number.

In fear, the man transferred the money to a bank account on the same day. The culprit told the retired officer that the amount had been deposited under a government Notary Public account and would be refunded to him once the Court proceedings were over. Later, he understood that he had fallen into a trap. He contacted the bank and lodged a complaint.