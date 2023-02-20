Resume 4-lane road work from Fulbari to Jatiyakali: TMC

siliguri: The construction work of the four-lane road from Fulbari to Jatiyakali in Siliguri has been stopped for four years. The Trinamool Congress started a protest in the demand of restarting the work at the earliest. The work is being undertaken by the National Highway Authorities of India



On Monday, leaders and workers of Dabgram-Fulbari block Trinamool Congress committee staged a sit-in protest in the Fulbari Bazar area.

Debashish Pramanik, TMC leader and the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Officer said, “In 2016, the construction work for the three kilometre-long road had commenced. Owing to some legal issues the work stopped.

The National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has lodged a court case over the issue of property valuation. Since then, the work has stopped. We want the NHAI to restart the work soon.”

Trinamool leaders in their address complained that due to the suspension of work, commuters are facing extreme problems and accidents are occurring regularly. Sudha Singha Chatterjee, the president of Dabgram-Fulbari Block Trinamool Congress Committee has sent a letter to the NHAI asking them to resume work within 15days. “If we do not get any reply from them within this time period, we will organise a protest movement in the future” stated Chatterjee.