Results of Presidency Univ entrance exam on August 9

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced that the results of the entrance examination for admission in the undergraduate (UG) level of Presidency University will be published on August 9.

The results of the examination known as PUBDET 2025 will be available in the websites: www.wbjeeb.in and www.wbjeeb.nic.in of the Board.

The PUBDET 2025, conducted by the WBJEEB, was held on June 21 and 22 but the legal complexities arising from a Calcutta High Court stay on the state’s OBC certificate notification delayed the process in publication of results for the varsity. However, the Supreme Court on July 28, granted an interim stay on the High Court’s order. The admission in UG in Presidency University will start after the publication of results.

On Friday, the WBJEEB asked the students, who appeared for PUBDET 2025 to edit and update their social category details through a link, which will go live on the Board’s website from Sunday.

The Board’s notice stated that the candidates should complete updating the details by Tuesday. The Board pointed out that those availing of the reservations must upload their caste certificates before the results were published as the merit list would be prepared based on them. The process of preparing the list would begin only after candidates updated their categories and uploaded their caste certificates, said an official.

The result of WBJEE 2025 is expected to be published on August 7.