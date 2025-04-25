Results of Madhyamik to be announced on May 2

Kolkata: The results of the Madhyamik examination 2025 will be declared on May 2.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results through a Press conference at 9 am on that day, stated a press statement issued by the Board. The Madhyamik examination this year commenced on February 10 and concluded on February 22. Therefore, the results will be announced on the 69th day after the completion of the exams.

The total number of students who had registered for this year’s Madhyamik was 9,84,894 which is 62,000 more than the previous year. The total number of examination centres was 2683. Like the previous years, soon after the official announcement of the results along with the merit list of the first ten rankers by the Board, the results can be accessed through various websites of the Board from 9.45 am.

Results can also be accessed through the mobile app. The details of the websites and the app have been provided in the statement from the Board uploaded on its website.From 10 am, the marksheets and certificates of the students can be collected by the schools from the camp office of the Board.