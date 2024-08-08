Results of 1st Chemistry Olympiad declared

Kolkata: The results of the 1st Chemistry Olympiad were declared at the 22nd Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray Birth anniversary commemoration programme by Sister Nivedita University and the Indian Chemical Council held on August 2 at Sister Nivedita University campus. The winners in the school category were G D Birla Centre for Education at the fist position, South Point High School at the second position and St. Xavier’s Collegiate School at the third position.

The winners in the college category were St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata at the first position, St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata at the second position and Indian Association for Cultivation of Science at the third position. Dignitaries present at the occasion were Prof (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Debarshi Duttagupta, Chairman Indian Chemical Council-Eastern Region & Managing Director East India Pharmaceutical Works Limited, D Sothi Selvam, Director General, Indian Chemical Council, Swami Sarvottamananda ji, vice-chancellor, Vivekananda University, Chandrakant Nayak, CEO and president, Dow Chemical International Pvt. Ltd, Prof G D Yadav, Emeritus Professor of Eminence & former vice-chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology-Mumbai Ina Bose, Director Industry Relations, Sister Nivedita University, Dr Rajdip Dey, Professor and head of department of Chemistry, Sister Nivedita

University along with other eminent personalities from the industry