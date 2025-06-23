Restriction of Bhutanese truck access to B’desh: Protest erupts at Fulbari Border

Siliguri: Despite assurances from the authorities, no concrete solution has been found to address the concerns of Indian truckers at the Fulbari India-Bangladesh border. As a result, On Monday again Indian truck operators blocked Bhutan trucks in protest, demanding restrictions on the number of Bhutan vehicles allowed to pass through the border.

Tensions ran high as truck drivers, along with their families, including children, holding banners and placards, staged a sit-in protest on the road, bringing the movement of Bhutan trucks to a halt at Fulbari.

The demonstration marked the continuation of a long-standing demands that the Bhutan trucks have to unload the goods at this border, from there Indian trucks will carry those to Bangladesh and not more than 50 Bhutan trucks be permitted to cross daily, with all vehicles mandatorily listed on the Suvidha Portal.

The truck operators argue that the continuous, unrestricted entry of Bhutan trucks directly into Bangladesh is threatening their livelihoods. According to the protesters, Bhutan trucks have been transporting stones and boulders to Bangladesh for the past four months, often modifying their vehicles and overloading them to increase their capacity. As a result, Indian truckers claim they are being sidelined and are rapidly losing business in the highly competitive cross-border trade sector.

“This has become a matter of survival for us. Our trucks are standing idle while Bhutan trucks are crossing the border every day with no restrictions,” said Md. Sahajahan, the Secretary of Fulbari Truck Owners Association. Last week, the protesters had temporarily withdrawn their agitation following assurances from the mayor. However, with no visible progress, they resumed their blockade on Monday.

Police personnel from New Jalpaiguri Police Station intervened in the protest. When the protesters refused to vacate the road, they were detained by police and the blockade was eventually cleared, allowing Bhutan trucks to resume their movement.