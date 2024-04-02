‘Restrain Central probe agencies, create a level-playing field for candidates’

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation, on Monday, met the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials requesting them to ensure a “level-playing field” by restraining the Central probe agencies from taking any steps against its party members till the end of Lok Sabha elections.

The four-member Trinamool delegation led by Derek O’Brien met the full bench of ECI in Delhi. Last week, the party had submitted a memorandum of demands. Monday’s discussion was on the same.

Citing instances of action by Central probe agencies which include the recent arrest of AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TMC’s communication to ECI read: “These are unprecedented times. The mandate of the people is being compromised and their elected representatives are being crippled in the run-up to the General Elections to the House of the People, 2024. These are not sporadic events. On the contrary, the modus operandi being employed by departments/agencies is being done at the behest of the ruling dispensation at the Centre.”

TMC opined: “The aforesaid illegal acts of executive overreach is not restricted only to the ED, but also extends to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Income Tax Department (IT) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). These are being executed in a targeted and planned manner which would render the entire electoral process nugatory.” The party also cited latest examples pertaining to CBI raids and subsequently the ED summon to its Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Mahua Moitra. It alleged that the CBI knowingly raided Moitra’s official spaces “to harass and disrupt her campaign efforts”. TMC called it a stunt to create a negative perception in the media and in the minds of prospective voters about Moitra and the party during the election period. Concerning the ED summon to her at their Delhi office regarding an alleged FEMA violation case, the party said Moitra had already submitted all documents.

Further, it highlighted the ED raid at the residence of its cabinet minister Chandranath Sinha who was later also summoned, and the I-T raid at the residence of a Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Jui Biswas for three days. It further alleged that the NIA decided to arrest 19 party functionaries in a case registered in 2023 to disrupt TMC’s election campaigns. It urged EC to restrain Central probe agencies from taking any steps against their party members and members of political parties Opposed to the BJP, and requested immediate transfer of the directors of the ED, CBI, IT and the NIA to ensure a “level playing field” for all candidates and political parties.