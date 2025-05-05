Restoring habitats: Jalpaiguri Forest Div revives cane & reed cultivation

Jalpaiguri: In an effort to replenish natural food sources for wild herbivores, the Jalpaiguri Forest Division has launched a major initiative to revive the cultivation of cane and reed — plant species that have nearly vanished from the forests of the Dooars region over the past decade.

A pilot project undertaken in 2022 at the Dalgaon Range in Birpara saw the successful plantation of 3,600 cane saplings over two hectares. Encouraged by this success, the Forest department is now expanding the initiative to other forest ranges, including Nathua, with long-term plans to cultivate reed and various grasses as well.

Cane, once abundant in the Dooars forests, served as a vital food source for elephants, deer, bison and other herbivorous wildlife. However, widespread overuse of cane by local communities for handicrafts, along with habitat degradation, has led to its near extinction in the region. Today, locating cane plants in the wild often requires binoculars, officials noted.

“Cane and reed are essential components of the diet of wild herbivores,” said Raja Raut, Secretary of the Jalpaiguri Science and Nature Club. “These plants contribute significantly to the animals’ nutrition. The Forest department has taken a timely and commendable step to ensure the survival of these food resources.”

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikas V emphasised the ecological importance of the initiative. “Cane is a preferred food for elephants, as well as for deer and bison. Unfortunately, it has almost vanished from the Dooars forests. After the success in Dalgaon, we’ve now begun planting cane saplings in Nathua and plan to extend this to all forest ranges under the division. Our aim is to create a sustainable source of natural fodder for herbivores, supporting both conservation and biodiversity.”