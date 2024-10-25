Restore power supply within 48 hours after water recedes: Minister

Kolkata: Power Minister Aroop Biswas, on Friday, conducted a video conference with officials from eight districts affected by Cyclone ‘Dana,’ which made landfall in Odisha early in the morning.

During the meeting, he took stock of the situation at the ground level. Biswas directed his officials in the districts to ensure that the Power supply is restored within 48 hours after the accumulated water recedes.

The officials have also been told to visit the affected areas to assess the extent of damage and submit the report to the department. He also alerted the people to inform the department if any dangling wires were found.

Biswas held the conference with department officials from the control room in Vidyut Bhawan instructing them to take all preventive measures. The minister remained stationed at the control room overnight to monitor the situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biswas had also held a video conference with district Power officials to coordinate preparedness to tackle the situation after the cyclone

makes landfall.