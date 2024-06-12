Restaurant owner moves HC over police inaction

Kolkata: The New Town restaurant owner Anisul Alam who was allegedly beaten up by actor-turned-politician Soham Chakraborty, approached Calcutta High Court on Wednesday claiming police inaction against Chakraborty in the case.

The matter may be heard by June 14 by Justice Amrita Sinha. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Chakraborty apologised after a viral video purportedly showed him assaulting a restaurant owner in New Town, calling it “unintended” while admitting that as a representative of people he should have refrained from losing his temper.

He was accused of slapping the restaurant owner, who reportedly asked Chakraborty’s security personnel to remove the car which was parked in front of the restaurant.

This led to a verbal altercation. However, Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the video. Chakraborty alleged that the owner had abused him and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

However, this allegation was refuted by the restaurant owner. The incident took place when the actor-turned-politician was shooting outside the restaurant. He accused the owner of abusing him and his bodyguard.

Both Chakraborty and the owner lodged complaints against each other. Speaking to the media, Chakraborty informed that the owner had used “bad words” against Banerjee, which led to him losing cool. He admitted to slapping the owner.