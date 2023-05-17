Restaurant completes decade of ‘royal dining’

KOLKATA: Period dining restaurant, Oudh 1590 completes a decade. With 10 outlets in Kolkata, the city’s first and only period dining restaurant was founded in the year 2013.



On the occasion of the 10th year anniversary celebrations of Oudh 1590, both the founders, Shiladitya and Debaditya Chaudhury recalled their journey and shared anecdotes pertaining to the brand as well as shared their future plans. The new logo of Oudh 1590 was also unveiled on Tuesday.