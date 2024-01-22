Rest house for Hill truckers to come up in Siliguri

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a rest house for drivers in Siliguri. The project will cost Rs 60.40 lakh. The rest house will come up near the Darjeeling-More truck stand in Siliguri.



“During the 2021 GTA elections, we had committed to the Darjeeling Truck Drivers’ Association that if voted to power we will come up with a rest house for the drivers. We have fulfilled our commitment. It was a necessity. Truckers from the Hills did not have any place to freshen up, take bath in Siliguri or halt for the night waiting for goods to be transported to the Hills,” stated Thapa.

He stated that it will take around 6 months for the rest house to be completed. “Following this the GTA will hand it over to the Truck Association. They will run the rest house,” stated Thapa.

He stated that in the near future the GTA will address other issues, including parking space. “The truck associations have been requesting us for parking space. We have earmarked a space and have written to the PWD for NOC. For Kurseong, a parking lot can be built adjacent to Rohini Road. For this we have to get a NOC from the garden management,” stated Thapa.

The truck associations expressed gratitude.