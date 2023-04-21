Respite likely: ‘City to get rain between Sunday & Tuesday’

kolkata: Kolkata that has been reeling under scorching sun for the past few days with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius, is expected to receive rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday giving a sigh of relief to the residents of the state’s capital city. Western districts will continue to witness heat wave conditions in the next 24 hours.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that eight South Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Saturday while there may be thunderstorms in North Bengal districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar.

Mercury has already touched 43 degrees Celsius in the three districts while in five districts it has crossed 42 degrees Celsius. As many as 19 districts across Bengal have registered its highest temperature at 40 degrees Celsius this year so far. Kolkata on Thursday morning registered lowest temperature at 29.1 degree Celsius. On Wednesday afternoon the highest temperature remained at 40.6 degree Celsius.

“Temperature may drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in various south Bengal districts between Friday and Sunday due to rainfall. Severe heat wave conditions will continue to prevail in Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Birbhum in the next 24 hours. There will be a change in weather after Friday,” a weather official said.

The coastal districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram may receive light rainfall between Friday and Sunday. The temperature level in Kolkata this year remained higher than many traditionally hotter places in India and it has the highest maximum temperature among metro cities in India. Over the past few days, the maximum mercury level recorded in the Alipore Met office was 41 degrees Celsius and Salt Lake measured 42. 1 degree Celsius. Bankura was the hottest as it touched 44 degrees so far. According to the Met officials, the city has not witnessed this level of temperature rise and persisting heat wave conditions since April 2016.

The MeT office has urged people to drink sufficient water - even if not thirsty. Persons with epilepsy or heart, kidney or liver disease who are on fluid-restricted diets or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

People have also been requested to have ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), and homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, etc. to keep themselves hydrated.