‘Respect women; remark in no way was aimed at Rekha Patra’

Kolkata: A BJP delegation on Friday met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking action against Mayor Firhad Hakim for his comments about Rekha Patra who fought the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Basirhat on BJP’s ticket.

Hakim on the other hand clarified that he did not use any derogatory word for Rekha Patra, who is a woman.

The words were used to refer to the BJP; it was in no way aimed at Patra, he stated.

Hakim also claimed that his statement was being taken out of context.

He stated that he respects all women and there is no question of insulting a lady.

“My leader, mother, wife, daughter are all women; how can I disrespect any women,” he said. Earlier, a BJP delegation urged the Election Commission (EC) to censor Hakim for violating the model code of conduct. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has already taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remarks. Patra was defeated in the polls by Trinamool Congress’ late Haji Nurul who won the election but passed away recently.

During his speech at a public rally, Hakim had stated “Hara maal” (an item who loses). “As you know in the local language the use of the word ‘maal’ (item) is in a derogatory, demeaning and abusive context,” BJP said in the letter to the Election Commission.

Incidentally, a complaint had earlier been lodged against actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty for his alleged derogatory remarks from a recent rally in Kolkata.