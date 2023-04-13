Kolkata: In an apparent attack on a Calcutta High Court judge, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh without taking his name in his Twitter handle on Thursday said the chair of a justice is being misused.



“Respect to a justice is hampered if his chair is misused for the sake of politics or if he says his wish list to provide oxygen to the Opposition or he tries to get publicity to make him appear as a hero. Quit the chair and come to politics,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh tweeted.

Ghosh’s reaction came within a couple of hours after Justice Abhijit Ganguly observed that ED or CBI can interrogate Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with expelled TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh’s letter. Kuntal was arrested for his alleged involvement in a recruitment scam.

A section of political observers believes that Kunal might have referred to Justice Ganguly as he welcomed a justice into politics as mentioned in his Twitter handle. Incidentally, the ED in January arrested Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in teachers' recruitment scam.

During a press conference, Ghosh said: “He is targeting Abhishek from the beginning. He is working as an agent of the CPI(M), BJP and Congress. He has been trying to tarnish the image of Banerjee. Is he thinking that nobody can open his/her face against justice? He can file a defamation suit against me and can put me behind the bars. What he is doing is not within his constitutional rights. Who is he to decide in which way the investigation will be

carried out.”