Resolving drinking water woes: Desiltation work in Teesta River to begin from May 10

Siliguri: Owing to the flash floods in Teesta River, a huge quantity of silt has accumulated in the river, therefore, less quantity of drinking water is being lifted from Teesta.



Considering this, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given permission to Irrigation and Waterways department to conduct desiltation work at Teesta which will fully commence from May 10. During this, no drinking water will be lifted from Teesta River.

In view of this, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started taking necessary measures. On Sunday, Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri held an administrative meeting with the officials of Irrigation and Waterways and PHE. The Mayor said that during this time, water will be lifted from Mahananda River and supplied to different wards

in Siliguri.

“The Irrigation and Waterways department has already made a design drawing for the work but due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), they could not start the work. As water supply is an emergency service, the ECI gave us permission to start the work. Accordingly, a tender has been passed. The work will fully start on May 10. That time, there will be a water crisis in the city. Therefore, we have taken several measures,” the

Mayor added. The Mayor said that the Irrigation department will need around 20 days to complete the work. In the meantime, water will be supplied from Mahananda River and the water quantity

will be less. To combat this situation, 10 water tanks of 3,000 litres each will be sent to different wards in turns as per requirements.

Water will be supplied for two hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. About one lakh water pouches have been arranged which will be given to boroughs and they will distribute those based on the requirements.

Work on the new permanent intake well of Rs 6.9 crore will be finished within

one month.