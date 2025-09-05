Resolve conflicts, focus on people’s issues: Abhishek to TMC leaders

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while holding organisational meetings on Thursday with party leaders from Howrah Sadar, Howrah Gramin, and Jhargram, emphasised the importance of strengthening public coordination.

Banerjee directed his party MLAs from these organisational districts to attend ‘Amader Para, Aamader Samadhan’ camps in their respective areas and speak to people and inquire if they were facing any issues.

He also asked his party leaders to hold extensive campaigns highlighting the social schemes run by the Mamata Banerjee government. Several leaders, including Pulak Roy, Arup Roy, Manoj Tiwari, and Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi, attended Banerjee’s meetings. Abhishek has already kicked off the 2026 poll campaign from the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day rally in Kolkata on August 28.

In almost all organisational meetings, Abhishek was reaching out to each district and organisational district across the state, underlining the importance of going out to people and making them aware of the BJP’s attempts to insult Bengal and its people. In a series of meetings with district leaders, he also urged his party members to place maximum emphasis on countering the negative campaigns the BJP is expected to launch as the 2026 Assembly polls approach.

In each of his meetings with the district units, Banerjee underscored the need to launch a campaign under which leaders of the ruling party would visit households and, armed with evidence, inform people about the harassment faced by Bengali-speaking individuals from Bengal in BJP-ruled states. During a recent organisational meeting, Banerjee delivered a strong message to party leaders from the Kanthi organisational district, stressing that any conflicts or differences among leaders must be resolved. He also warned Ramnagar MLA of the party, Akhil Giri, and another party leader, Uttam Barik, against any internal conflict.

Banerjee had sent a clear and firm message to party leaders from the Bankura and Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituencies during a meeting that no one would be allowed to hold any position in the party without proving their performance.