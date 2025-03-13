Resolution passed in Bengal assembly against BJP's Suvendu over remarks on TMC MLAs

Kolkata: A resolution brought by the ruling Trinamool Congress against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over his controversial remark on Muslim TMC MLAs was passed in the West Bengal assembly on Thursday. The House passed the resolution by voice vote. The resolution was moved by TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh after the BJP members staged a walkout from the House, following Speaker Biman Banerjee's refusal to allow a discussion on calling attention brought by the BJP.

Claiming that Adhikari had attacked the religious and social structure of the country, Ghosh moved the resolution in the House. Adhikari had on Tuesday remarked that Muslim MLAs from the Trinamool Congress would be "thrown out" of the assembly if the BJP came to power. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday lashed out at the leader of opposition over his controversial remark on Muslim MLAs, accusing the BJP of importing "fake Hinduism" to the state.