Resolution in state legislative Assembly on September 7

Kolkata: The resolution regarding the observance of Paschim Banga Divas and selection of state song for Bengal will be made on September 7, following a discussion at the state legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already sought a written report by September 5 based on the discussion that emerged from the all-party meeting held at Nabanna Sabhaghar on August 29. Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Thursday that a discussion regarding the observance of Paschim Banga Divas will take place in the Assembly on September 7.

“The business advisory committee met at my chamber where the business for September 1 and 7 has been finalised,” Banerjee said. On September 1, the question-answer session will be held in the first half while in the second half, there will be tabling and passing of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill.

ISF MLA Naushad Siddique was not present during the business advisory committee meeting as he had to appear for questioning by the state CID (Criminal Investigation Department) in connection with a case.

“He may have informed the CID regarding the meeting at the Assembly but he preferred to depose before them rather than turning up here. It is his discretion. He has informed me of his inability to attend the meeting because of this appearance,” Banerjee said when questioned about Siddique’s absence in the meeting.