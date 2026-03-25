Resignation hurdle clouds TMC’s Swapna Barman’s nomination bid

Jalpaiguri: Ahead of filing her nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress nominee from Rajganj in Jalpaiguri, international athlete Swapna Barman, has been caught in a legal battle with the Railways over her resignation.



Barman, an employee of the Northeast Frontier Railway, submitted her resignation on March 16. With no response forthcoming, she moved the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court, which directed the authorities to consider her plea within 48 hours.

She is yet to be formally relieved of her duties. The Railways have alleged that Barman violated service conduct rules by engaging in political activities while in service. The issue stems from her participation in a press conference and a Trinamool Congress programme on February 27, where she accepted a party flag in the presence of leaders including Bratya Basu, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Gautam Deb. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated on March 9 by the Railways.

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Sudipta Majumdar said acceptance of her resignation would mean forfeiture of pension and other service benefits. A departmental inquiry is also underway.

The court directed Barman to submit a written acknowledgement admitting her lapse, after which the Railways will communicate their decision within 48 hours. The matter will be heard next on Friday before Justice Gaurang Kanth.

Barman, who appeared in court on Tuesday, declined to comment. Her counsel Saurav Lohani said she had earlier sought release but was denied permission. “We have clarified that she will neither draw a salary during this period nor claim any benefits. The court has directed the authorities to consider her application within 48 hours,” he said, adding that he had not yet received the detailed court order regarding submission of the acknowledgement.

The last date of filing of nomination is on April 6, while, the Jalpaiguri district goes to polls on April 23.