Resignation a ‘conscious decision’: Ex-Bengal Guv Bose

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday said his resignation was a “conscious decision” and reiterated that the reasons behind his stepping down would remain confidential until the “right time”.

Bose had suddenly resigned from the post on Thursday evening, triggering a stir in the state’s political circles with the Assembly elections approaching.

Breaking his silence after four days, Bose told reporters at Kolkata airport on arrival from Delhi that he would return to the state to cast his vote. A native of Kerala, he had shifted his voting base to West Bengal barely a week before tendering his resignation.

When asked about the reason behind his decision, Bose said: “The reason is confidential. It will be revealed at the right time.” Explaining his move in a philosophical tone, he added, “Whenever there is an entry, there will inevitably be an exit.”

Although he has stepped down from office, Bose said his association with West Bengal would continue. He reiterated that he was proud to be a voter of the state and would return to Kolkata to cast his vote in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

However, he declined to comment on the present administrative situation in the state. “I am no longer the Governor, so I will not comment on the administration here,” he said.

Bose also refrained from commenting on the recent controversy surrounding remarks by President Droupadi Murmu in Siliguri and allegations of a breach of protocol. “The President is a very experienced person. Her remarks should not be commented upon,” he said.

Bose had assumed office as the Governor of West Bengal in November 2022 and his tenure was scheduled to continue until November 2027, but he stepped down nearly 20 months before completing his term.