‘Resign from your post & contest with Abhishek Banerjee in 2024 LS polls’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday said that Justice Abhijit Ganguly can contest with Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee if he wants to.



Ghosh’s statement came a day after Justice Ganguly raised questions on the property of Banerjee. During a Press conference on Monday, Justice Ganguly said that Banerjee should declare with an affidavit of assets.

Ghosh on Tuesday threw a challenge to Justice Ganguly by saying: “If you are so inquisitive, resign from your current post and contest with Banerjee from Diamond Harbour in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Incidentally, Justice Ganguly had earlier raised questions on various issues related to Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress spokesperson was quick enough to give his reaction. “As you are inquisitive, you can check his affidavit. There you will get all the information. Contest the election on a ticket by any party after taking a voluntary retirement. You do not have any bad impression about Banerjee, someone else is injecting poison into your head,” Ghosh said.

Earlier, in an apparent attack to Ganguly but without naming him, Ghosh had said on social media: “Respect to a Justice is hampered if his chair is misused for the sake of politics or if he says his wish list to provide oxygen to the Opposition or he tries to get publicity to make him appear as a hero. Quit the chair and come

to politics.”