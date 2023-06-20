Residents of Raiganj unite to boycott Panchayat polls

RAIGANJ: In protest against the bad shape of a 2.5km road, residents of different villages, including Rampur, Gomardha, Deep Nagar, and Lahanda villages in Raiganj Police Station areas of North Dinajpur District have threatened to boycott Panchayat votes this year.



In favour of the vote boycott, the villagers started to organise meetings and campaigns in the locality. The 2.5 km-long mud road from Rampur to Deep Nagar has remained in bad shape for the last few years. There are numerous potholes on the road, rendering it difficult to navigate.

During the monsoon season, it becomes covered in slush, causing difficulties for students walking to school. Last year, the villagers blocked the Raiganj-Rampur Road, demanding immediate repairs but no action has been taken yet.

Swadesh Chandra of Rampur: “This mud road has been in a deteriorated state for approximately twenty years. Over four thousand residents from seven villages rely on this road, including more than five hundred students who use it to reach their schools. Ambulances are unable to reach villages and road accidents have become a daily occurrence.”

The villagers previously demanded the local Gram Panchayat members and block administration officials to construct a concrete road. “They had given assurances. However, the road has not been constructed yet. If the administration fails to commence road construction immediately, the villagers will boycott the Panchayat elections in their respective villages,” added Punam Singh, a resident of Rampur.

BDO of Raiganj, Subhajit Mandal, said: “We previously visited the place and found that the repair of this road was essential. It was on our priority list. As soon as the funds are available, the road will be constructed.”