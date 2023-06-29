Residents of Buxa Hills ready to take part in Panchayat polls

Alipurduar: Facing nature’s challenges, the residents of the remote Buxa Hills in the Alipurduar district all set to take part in the rural elections. Campaigning is on in full swing, breaking the otherwise daily monotony and hardship, thereby lending a festive touch.



Buxa is located in the Rajabhatkhawa Gram Panchayat in the Kalchini block of the Alipurduar district. Situated at a height of 2,600 feet above sea level, Buxa Hill is home to 13 small and big villages, with a total of approximately 1,500 voters.

These villages are divided into two Panchayat constituencies. There are no motorable roads on this hill, and travelling from one village to another takes around two hours on foot along rugged hilly paths.

To facilitate voting, three polling stations have been set up for the 13 villages. The residents of Chunavati village cast their votes in their own village, while villages like Adama, Seogaon, Panbari, Lamla, and Pokhri vote at the Adma village primary school. The residents of Sadar Bazar, Buxa Fort, Tashigaon, Lal Bungalow, Khataline, Lepchakha, and Octhlung, vote at the polling station of Buxa Duar Board Free Primary School.

This time Panchayat elections are taking place during the rainy season, causing concerns about landslides among the hill villagers and the administration.

Tendu Dukpa, a resident of Buxa Duar, expressed fear, saying: “I’m always worried about the condition of the road. Even without rain, there is danger on the hill road. During the monsoon, the fear increases. However, even if there is a landslide, we will all vote. We want our elected representative to alleviate our hardships. Tashigaon village is about an hour and a half walk from Buxa Duar Board Free Primary School, and another one-hour walk leads to Lepchakha and further to Octhlung. Naturally, it is very challenging for the residents to make such a long journey to vote during the rainy season. Despite of the odds they still cast their votes”

In this year’s Panchayat elections, Sonam Jangmo Dukpa is the Trinamool candidate for the Chunavati Adama panchayat seat in Buxa Hills, while Yanka Dukpa is the BJP candidate. For the Buxa Duar seat, Sonam Choden Dukpa is the Trinamool candidate, and Kinley Budha Dukpa represents the BJP. Election campaigning is conducted tirelessly on foot, with candidates and their supporters walking for hours.

Sonam Choden Dukpa, the Trinamool candidate from Buxa Duar, said: “Despite the natural beauty and the challenges of inaccessibility, every village resident here wants to vote. Many people in this area do not have the luxury of easy transportation. Voting is a celebration for us, and even in the face of nature’s threats like rain and landslides, no one will miss the opportunity to vote. Our campaign is progressing steadily.”

Prashant Barman, the BDO of Kalchini Block, acknowledged the unique nature of the Buxa Pahar area, stating: “There are no motorable roads here. Even our poll workers will walk to the polling stations on the day before the polling day with the help of local youth. A disaster management team will be deployed in Buxa to respond to any natural calamities.”