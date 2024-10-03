Residents of border villages struggle to tend to crops due to stringent BSF rules

Raiganj: Matiadub, a village near the India-Bangladesh border in the Chainagar Gram Panchayat in North Dinajpur district, is facing severe challenges as farmers are unable to tend to their crops due to stringent rules imposed by the Border Security Force (BSF).



Farmers from the village, who possess agricultural land inside the border fencing, are finding it increasingly difficult to access their fields. Despite holding the yellow entry card issued by the BSF, they are now being asked to produce additional documents such as land records and property deeds, which many farmers are unable to provide. As a result, their crops are suffering from lack of attention, leading to substantial losses.

Hosain Ali, a farmer from Matiadub, expressed his frustration: “More than 100 farmers in our village have land inside the border fencing. Previously, we could enter through the gates with our yellow passes issued by the BSF. However, ever since the recent change in officials, they are demanding additional documents like land records, which many of us don’t have. This has made it nearly impossible for us to look after our crops.”

Farmers are also facing strict time restrictions. Previously, the gates would remain open for two hours in the morning, allowing farmers to enter and leave freely between 7 am and 9 am. Now, once they enter in the morning, they are not allowed to exit until 11 am, making it difficult for them to manage their fields and other responsibilities.

Sambhu Roy, Sabhapati of Hemtabad Panchayat Samity, acknowledged the difficulties faced by the farmers of Matiadub. “We are aware of the hardships faced by the villagers at Chainagar BOP and are planning to raise the issue with the district administration soon in hopes of finding a

solution,” he said.