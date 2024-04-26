Residents of border villages exercise their franchise in Hili

Hili (India-Bangladesh border): Residents of villages along the India-Bangladesh border actively engaged in the election process. Hili falls in South Dinajpur district under the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency that went to polls on Friday in the second phase. On the polling day, residents of North Jamalpur, Srikrishnapur and Ucha Gobindpur villages in Hili Block went to polls amid a show of great enthusiasm. However, many complained of being stopped by the BSF, despite having government-issued identity cards.

Crossing the border under the watchful eyes of the BSF personnel, voters at Srikrishnapur and Kalikapur booths presented their voter cards and cast their ballots. Despite the blazing sun, long queues formed at the border booths.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was a hot topic of discussion among voters, with some expressing fear and reluctance due to the implications of the Act. Sarmin Bibi and Rabiul Islam, residents of Haripukur village on the other side of the border, attempted to vote at Booth 39/180 of Bura Hili FP School but were detained at the gate by the BSF for quite some time and none of the family members were permitted to vote. The BSF stated that possessing an identity card was insufficient; individuals whose names were not in the BSF’s daily register would not be allowed to cross the gate. Out of 350 voters in their village, over 50 were allegedly deprived of their voting rights. Similar situations occurred in other villages, with many voters being stopped at the gate.

Shilpa Ghosh, booth-level officer of the area, confirmed receiving such complaints from voters on the other side of the barbed wire. “Indian nationals holding government identity cards should not be stopped at the BSF gate for such reasons,” she said. Mastan Mandal from Srikrishnapur village questioned the necessity of applying for citizenship, asserting their participation in India’s democratic process as citizens. Conversely, voters like Alamgir Mandal and Timur Mandal from Kalikapur booth expressed satisfaction with the voting system and its strict supervision. Kheya Khatun from North Jamalpur village celebrated her first vote at the Srikrishnapur booth. “It is a great day for me. I have exercised my right to vote,” she stated.