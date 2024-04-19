Residents of Bhutia Busti return for last time to cast their votes

Alipurduar: It was the last ever journey for the 71 odd voters to Bhutia Busti, the village, before tigers would take over the village of their ancestors. The voters cast their ballots in Booth No. 10/1 of Bhutia Basti in the Buxa Tiger Reserve, the smallest polling booth in the state.

On Friday, the bond between the residents of Bhutia Basti and their village was permanently severed. Upon reaching the booth with the assistance of the district administration, the residents became emotional. Some collected trees they had planted, while others shed tears as they gazed upon their now-empty land. Himal Chettri said: “It’s heart-wrenching to see the place we once lived, now reduced to nothing. Everything is empty. We are gradually adjusting to life in Bahno Chaya Basti. This is my final visit to my forefathers’ land.”

“This was once our home. Now there’s nothing left. It’s saddening. I returned to this village to cast my vote here for the last time. I gathered some plants that I had planted here,” Minoti Gope lamented as she bid a tearful adieu to the place she had grown up in, leaving behind fond memories.

A few months ago, the villagers of Bhutia Basti were moved out of the Bhutia Busti and rehabilitated in Kalchini Vatpara, in a settlement known as ‘Bahno Chaya Basti.’ In order to facilitate tiger conservation, Bhutia Busti located inside the BTR was closed down and the residents rehabilitated with a package offered by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the state government.

About 51 families were relocated from Bhutia Basti, located in the core area of the jungle. Each family received 8 decimals of land through a government initiative. The families also received a rehabilitation package of Rs 15 lakh credited to their accounts by the government, effectively erasing Bhutia Basti’s name from the BTR map.

District Magistrate R Vimala stated: “Bhutia Busti residents have yet to update their polling booth address. Therefore, they voted at Bhutia Busti polling booth (PHE Pump House). However, this may mark the final election conducted at this booth. Once their address on the EPIC card is updated, the booth will be closed down.”