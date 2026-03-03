Residents left in tears as first vehicle rolls into remote Buxa village Chunabhati

Alipurduar: For the first time in its history, a vehicle rolled into Chunabhati village in the Buxa Hills on Monday, marking a historic moment for the remote settlement in Alipurduar district. As the horn of an old Maruti van echoed across the hills, many residents watched with tears in their eyes.

Located at an altitude of around 2,700 feet above sea level, Chunabhati is accessible only by crossing nearly five kilometres of steep and treacherous mountainous terrain. For years, villagers carried sick patients on bamboo stretchers, while students walked for hours through slippery slopes and near-vertical climbs to reach school.

Determined to end their hardship, the villagers launched a community fund drive. Contributions ranged from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, raising nearly Rs 90,000 to purchase a second-hand Maruti van. However, there was no road leading to the village. Undeterred, residents carved out nearly three kilometres of mud road by hand, clearing stones and cutting through soil over several days of labour.

Though the road was constructed up to Dalchen, the stretch from Santalabari remains inaccessible by vehicle. Last Friday, the van was brought from Alipurduar to Santalabari via the state highway. From there, villagers pulled it for nearly two kilometres along a mountainous trail until it reached Chunabhati.

On Monday, the community-owned vehicle formally began operating between Chunabhati and Dalchen. For now, it will primarily transport patients and students. The three-kilometre stretch that once took nearly two hours on foot can now be covered far more easily.

“We never believed a car would run in our village. It feels like a dream come true,” said local residents Dawa Jangmo and Chiring Dukpa. “Everyone contributed in whatever way they could.”

Village Committee member Enus Dukpa said the decision was taken collectively. “The entire village stood together. It is a result of unity and shared determination. There is still work to be done, but this is a beginning.”

Rajabhatkhawa Gram Panchayat head Sonam Jangmo Dukpa said: “The Gram Panchayat has always tried to improve connectivity. The villagers have taken the initiative themselves, and this will greatly benefit the people of Chunabhati.”