Residents inconvenienced due to long periods of load shedding

Raiganj: Residents of Raiganj in North Dinajpur district are facing inconvenience due to the introduction of load shedding in different phases during day and night over the last a few days. Moreover, the extreme hot weather has worsened the situation.



With authorities of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) failing to control the situation, students of different schools and colleges and small traders are most affected. Tumpa Chakraborty, a worker of midday meal of Milanpara said: “Load shedding is being held in different phases during day and night for last five days. As we have no capacity to purchase inverter, we are facing great difficulties with children at home. Even in the classrooms, our children have to face an ordeal. We wanted the WBSEDCL officials to announce the time of load shedding before so that we can complete our urgent works before that.”

Pranab Paul, an owner of a xerox shop said: “Since last Wednesday load shedding is being created in different phases for long periods which is affecting our business. We want the concerned authorities to reduce such difficulties and inform us at least 24 hours before about the time period of power cut.”

The Regional Manager of WBSEDCL of North Dinajpur Region Manu Chandra Barman said: “Load shedding is being controlled by the central system of the state. All parts of the districts in the state are facing the same crisis. We also come to know the time period of load shedding at the eleventh hour so it is not possible to make people aware before that.”