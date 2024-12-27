Residents demand establishment of central hospital and civil airport

Alipurduar: Residents of Alipurduar participated in a 12-hour business shutdown, public rally and march to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office on Friday, demanding the establishment of a Central Super Specialty Hospital at Alipurduar Junction along a civilian airport at Hasimara. Organised by the Dooars Unnayan Sangram Samiti, a non-political citizens’ platform, the protest saw widespread participation in Vivekananda 1 and 2 Panchayats and Junction areas of Alipurduar.

Over 3,000 residents, including traders and representatives of various political parties, joined the sit-in demonstration. The protest stems from unfulfilled promises by former Alipurduar MP and Union minister John Barla, who had assured the construction of a 200-bed super specialty hospital on Railway land in Alipurduar Junction and a new terminal for civil aviation at the Hasimara Air Force Station. Despite these announcements and the identification of land for the hospital, no significant progress has been made. Convener of the Dooars Unnayan Sangram Samiti, Ratul Biswas, stated: “This is a long-standing demand of the people of Alipurduar. Our movement is apolitical and aims to fulfill the aspirations of common citizens.

Today, around 1,000 businesses shut down in solidarity. We demand the establishment of the promised hospital and airport and an assurance that residents living on Railway land will not face eviction.” Biswas accused the authorities of engaging in “political drama” before elections by staging foundation stone ceremonies without follow-up action. “If our demands are not met, we will escalate this movement to Delhi,” he added. Echoing the sentiment, Prasenjit Dey, General Secretary of the Alipurduar Chamber of Commerce, remarked: “A central hospital like AIIMS would benefit the entire Dooars region and boost the local economy. We are ready to expand this movement across the district and beyond.”

The day-long protest included a massive rally from Alipurduar Junction Railway Station to the DRM office. Protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to five Central government ministers through the Railway Divisional Manager. Shops in the Junction area remained closed throughout the day in support of the movement.