Residents’ body embark on postering campaign demanding rehabilitation

Darjeeling: Teesta Sangrakshan Mancha (TSM) an outfit, comprising residents mainly affected by the Teesta floods, launched a postering campaign in Kalimpong on Wednesday, demanding speedy rehabilitation of the Teesta flood victims. They have threatened to come out on the streets if the Government fails to address their problems.

“More than ten months have passed since the Teesta flash flood of October 4, 2023, yet we are still waiting for rehabilitation and compensation. After 9 months the compensation process had been initiated but it is full of flaws hence we had demanded a reassessment. However, nothing has been done in this regard from the Government or Gorkhaland Territorial Administration side. The situation is getting worse day by day. The whole area of Krishnagram is sinking with cracks having developed. People are living in constant fear,” stated Madan Chettri, President, TSM.

TSM has launched a phase-wise agitation that includes a bandh of the Teesta Bazar area in the Kalimpong district on July 4 with demands of construction of embankments along the Teesta taking the help of experts along with a reassessment of the compensation package.

“In the next phase, we will engage in widespread postering in Darjeeling and Siliguri. If required we will go to neighbouring Sikkim and voice our grievances there also. The problem has been caused by the NHPC and the Railway projects both under the Centre. The Government cannot shy away. We demand immediate compensation, rehabilitation and land to rebuild our houses,” stated Kishor Pradhan, Advisor.

Teesta Bazar was badly affected by the flash flood in the river Teesta triggered by a Glacial Lake Outburst in North Sikkim on October 4, 2023. Many lives were lost, families were displaced, houses were damaged and livelihoods ended. “Earlier the West Bengal Government had compensated all affected families in the flash flood. 76 families had received compensation from the NHPC also. We have drawn up a fresh list of 104 families to receive compensation to the tune of around Rs. 13 crore from NHPC. Further survey will be done after monsoons,” stated Samirul Islam, Block Development Officer, Kalimpong 1 block.

With the advent of monsoons, Teesta Bazar continues to suffer with surge in the water level and the roads inundated. Fresh landslides have occurred with cracks on the roads. The National Highway 10 connecting Sikkim with the plains of West Bengal is badly affected. After having remained shut for nearly a month, the NH10 opened for light vehicles from Wednesday with restrictions.

An order issued by Balasubramanian T, District Magistrate, Kalimpong, stated that only light motor vehicles will be allowed to move from Chitrey to Seti Jhora via NH10 from 6am to 6pm from July 31 till further notice. Single-lane traffic shall be maintained at Selfie Danra; Birik Danra; 27th Mile ; Likhu Veer and Andheri. Movement of heavy vehicles however remains restricted until further orders. Alternate routes are open.